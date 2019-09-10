Rebecca Amanda Harris Matthews, NC - The family of Rebecca Amanda Harris will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the churchyard. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org, Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412, or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019