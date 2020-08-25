Rebecca Inabinett SUMMERVILLE - Rebecca (Becky) Lawton Inabinett, 68, passed away on August 21, 2020 surrounded by her children and family. Becky was born Oct 12, 1951 in Charleston SC. She was a graduate of Chicora High School and Trident Technical College. She was the daughter of the late Creighton S Inabinett and Marion E Inabinett. Becky worked for many years in the real estate market and Logistics industry. Her hobbies included crafts and growing flowers and plants. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Survivors include her daughters Rachel Ward of Summerville, SC; Joanna Hughes of Goose Creek, SC; and son Otis (Jennifer) Ward of Givhans, SC. Sister, Lynn (Dan) Rozier of Portsmouth, VA; brothers, Creig (Lisa) Inabinett and Wayne (Roxanne) Inabinett of Barnwell, SC and her longtime companion, Damon Dixon of Summerville, SC. Becky had 5 grandchildren, Ross Brumley, Bryceton and Nathan Hughes, Caroline and Ansleigh Ward. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Aaron Hughes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Simplicity of Ladson, SC and Mole Funeral Home of Barnwell, SC are assisting the family with arrangements. A private service will be held for family and close friends.
