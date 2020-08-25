1/
Rebecca Inabinett
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Inabinett SUMMERVILLE - Rebecca (Becky) Lawton Inabinett, 68, passed away on August 21, 2020 surrounded by her children and family. Becky was born Oct 12, 1951 in Charleston SC. She was a graduate of Chicora High School and Trident Technical College. She was the daughter of the late Creighton S Inabinett and Marion E Inabinett. Becky worked for many years in the real estate market and Logistics industry. Her hobbies included crafts and growing flowers and plants. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Survivors include her daughters Rachel Ward of Summerville, SC; Joanna Hughes of Goose Creek, SC; and son Otis (Jennifer) Ward of Givhans, SC. Sister, Lynn (Dan) Rozier of Portsmouth, VA; brothers, Creig (Lisa) Inabinett and Wayne (Roxanne) Inabinett of Barnwell, SC and her longtime companion, Damon Dixon of Summerville, SC. Becky had 5 grandchildren, Ross Brumley, Bryceton and Nathan Hughes, Caroline and Ansleigh Ward. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Aaron Hughes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Simplicity of Ladson, SC and Mole Funeral Home of Barnwell, SC are assisting the family with arrangements. A private service will be held for family and close friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mole Funeral Home
9399 Patterson Street
Barnwell, SC 29812
(803) 259-3166
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mole Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved