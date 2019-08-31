Rebecca Kimberly Toole KINGSLAND, GA - A beloved daughter, wife and mother, Rebecca passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. She was born August 9,1984 in Bamberg,SC and grew up in Summerville,SC. She is survived by her husband, Sr. Chief Petty Officer, Nathaniel Toole USN, her son,Austin Toole and her parents, Dr. Thomas and Mrs. Lawson of Summerville,SC. "Becca" has 2 brothers and 2 sisters; Eric Lawson(Hickory,NC.), Todd Lawson (Summerville),Beth Lawson(Goose Creek) and Meghan Lawson(Harker Heights,TX). Her grandmother is Flossie Lawson.Rebecca's wish was to advocate for an early detection test/cure for Ovarian Cancer. Several donation sites have been set up in memory of Rebecca on the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance website or via Facebook. A memorial service was held at Coastal Camden Funeral Home on August 24,2019. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019