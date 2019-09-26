Rebecca Marie McMullin N. CHARLESTON - Rebecca Marie McMullin, 75, of North Charleston, a Retired Security Officer, entered into eternal rest on September 19, 2019. Funeral service celebrating the life of Rebecca Marie McMullin will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Charleston Metropolitan Church of Christ, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Brother Bobby Green, Minister. Viewing at the funeral home on Friday until 7:00 p.m. The Interment will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC at 12 Noon. Rebecca M. McMullin is survived by her husband, Atha Lee McMullin, children, Atha L. McMullin, Jr., Carmesha L. Jenkins (Thomas) and Crystal McMullin, grandchildren, Aatisha Jenkins, Zanari Jenkins and Khloe Scott and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019