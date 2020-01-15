Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca McDonald Obituary
Rebecca McDonald Reidsville, GA - Rebecca Ann McDonald, age 79, wife of John C. McDonald, entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Reidsville, Georgia. Rebecca, living most of her life in Charleston, SC, was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 5, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Albert A. Weber, Mary G. Hayes and Edward Gilkey. In addition to her loving husband, Rebecca is survived by sons, John McDonald (Charla) and Tom McDonald (Debi); daughter Mary McDonald Flynn (Luke); 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The family invites guests to visit on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will follow immediately in the chapel at 1:00pm. Interment will be in Carolina Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carolina Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -