|
|
Rebecca McDonald Reidsville, GA - Rebecca Ann McDonald, age 79, wife of John C. McDonald, entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Reidsville, Georgia. Rebecca, living most of her life in Charleston, SC, was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 5, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Albert A. Weber, Mary G. Hayes and Edward Gilkey. In addition to her loving husband, Rebecca is survived by sons, John McDonald (Charla) and Tom McDonald (Debi); daughter Mary McDonald Flynn (Luke); 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The family invites guests to visit on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will follow immediately in the chapel at 1:00pm. Interment will be in Carolina Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020