Rebecca Sanders Varn EHRHARDT, SC - Mrs. Rebecca Sanders Varn, known by many as "Becky", age 66, entered into rest Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home on Lowcountry Highway in Ehrhardt. Born December 9, 1953, in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Eugene William Sanders, Jr. and Grace Crosby Sanders. Becky was a graduate of the University of South Carolina in Columbia and was a devoted educator, having taught the subjects of English and Language Arts in many schools throughout the Lowcountry, having last served at Colleton Preparatory Academy in Walterboro. She was raised to know and love the Lord at the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, where she was actively involved in Girls in Action and the youth ministry. After her marriage and making her home in Ehrhardt, she joined Ehrhardt Southern Methodist Church, where she had served as the church's Secretary and Treasurer. Throughout her life, she was a Disney fanatic and a proud member of the Disney Vacation Club. Becky loved to travel. When she was a teenager, she spent countless days at her family's home at Edisto Beach and worked at the iconic, Whaley's. She loved the Great Smoky Mountains and was a Board Member on two timeshare boards. Becky was a devoted equestrian and avidly loved English style riding. She won numerous awards with her talent and style in hunter, jumper, and dressage. She was a member of the Lowcountry Pony Club. She was a member of the "Little Sisters" fraternity. Becky loved life and truly gave the best of what she had to her family, beloved students, and friends. Surviving in addition to her parents of Walterboro are: her husband of twenty-nine years, Mr. Henry Brunson Varn, Sr.; three children, Fay Helmly Whitehead and her husband Brad of Ridgeville, Elizabeth Grace Varn of Ehrhardt, and Henry Brunson Varn, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers, Stephen Eugene Sanders and his wife Betty Llew of Walterboro and Eugene William "Sandy" Sanders, III and his wife Carol of Charleston; and two grandchildren, Lillian Shellie Whitehead and Crosby Hilton Whitehead. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Mrs. Gwen Brunson Varn; brother-in-law, Gerhard DeLoach Varn, III; two sisters-in-law, Lucinda Varn Collins and Mary Ida Varn Padgett and her husband Roger; an "adopted sister" Beverly A. Harrison; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Mr. Gerhard DeLoach Varn, Jr; and two in-laws she dearly loved, Dozier and Jewell Helmly. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to either the Camps of the Southern Methodist Church or to Ehrhardt Southern Methodist Church, care of Post Office Box 94, Ehrhardt, South Carolina 29081. The Relatives and Friends of Mrs. Rebecca Sanders Varn are invited to attend her funeral services which will be conducted at 11 o'clock Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, from Ehrhardt Southern Methodist Church, 13667 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in the Varn Family Cemetery, located on the grounds of their historic Broxton Bridge Plantation. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Friday from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, EHRHARDT-BAMBERG CHAPEL, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, 803.267.1971. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020