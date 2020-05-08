Rebecca Smalls
Rebecca Smalls CHARLESTON - Mrs. Rebecca Smalls, 79, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Mr. James Smalls, Sr., mother of Mr. James Smalls, Jr. (Robin), sister of Mrs. Joyce Pryor (Fred), Ms. Annette Scott, Ms. Mary Scott, Mr. Jerome Scott (Carolyn), Mr. Jimmy Scott (Gloria), Mr. Walter Scott (late Judy) and Mr. William Scott (Ursel). Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
