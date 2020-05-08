Rebecca Smalls CHARLESTON - Mrs. Rebecca Smalls, 79, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Mr. James Smalls, Sr., mother of Mr. James Smalls, Jr. (Robin), sister of Mrs. Joyce Pryor (Fred), Ms. Annette Scott, Ms. Mary Scott, Mr. Jerome Scott (Carolyn), Mr. Jimmy Scott (Gloria), Mr. Walter Scott (late Judy) and Mr. William Scott (Ursel). Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.