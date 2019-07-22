Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Straubel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Straubel Mt. Pleasant - Rebecca Johnson Straubel native of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Raymond Straubel, entered eternal rest on July 18, 2019. Becky was born and raised in the Old Village of Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Jesse and Violet Johnson. She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed her 30-plus year career, working for the US Naval Brig. She was an exceptional cook and loved doing so for her friends and family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and loved her Carolina Gamecocks. Her generosity, kindness, and selflessness never went unnoticed. Her love of life greatly impacted all of those around her. Her kind-heartedness was unparallel. Although she is survived by her only daughter, Jessica, many others thought of her as a second mother. Becky is also survived by her loving husband, Raymond; her sister, Diana Isaac; her two nieces, Rena Batey Cook (Jack) and Jamie Batey; and her two nephews, Braden and Jesse Cook. The family wishes to thank Hibben Methodist Church for their loving support and prayers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a beachfront memorial service at Station 12 on Sullivan's Island on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 7:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N Rhett Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at



