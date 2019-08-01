|
Rebecca Taylor Crider Summerville - Rebecca Taylor Crider, 91, of Summerville, SC passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019 at 2 o'clock in Boone Hill United Methodist Church. Burial will be private. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in her name may be made to Boone Hill UMC, 801 Boone Hill Rd, Summerville, SC 29483. The family asks that you wear colorful clothing to reflect Becky's vibrant life. Hats are encouraged. Becky was born May 24, 1928 in Montrose, PA, the daughter of the late William Spencer Taylor and Thelma Sanders Taylor. She was a long-time Greeter at Wal-Mart and Lowe's stores, and was a homemaker, raising three children. She was the past President of the United Methodist Women, co-founder of Bethany UMC's first cookbook in the 1960's, and dearly loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was an active leader in her retirement community. She initiated an annual fashion show for the residents to model, and always counted on her good friend, Channel 2's Octavia Mitchell, to be the spokesperson for the shows. Becky leaves behind her two daughters, Joann "Jonea" Crider Adams, and Jan Crider Wham; two grandchildren, Kelsey Wham Quillen (Matt), and Jamie Christine Norris; and nephews, Jim Morris Taylor, and William Spencer Taylor, Jr. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her former husband, Jim Crider, Jr.; her son, James M. Crider, III; sister, Nena Suzanne "Suzy" Taylor; brothers, William Aaron Taylor and Harold Edgar Taylor; nephews, Joe Morris Taylor and Dana Taylor; grandfather, Nathan Dana Taylor; and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sanders. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019