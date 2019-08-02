|
Rebecca Taylor Crider Summerville - Rebecca Taylor Crider, 91, of Summerville, SC passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019 at 2 o'clock in Boone Hill United Methodist Church. Burial will be private. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in her name may be made to Boone Hill UMC, 801 Boone Hill Rd, Summerville, SC 29483. The family asks that you wear colorful clothing to reflect Becky's vibrant life. Hats are encouraged. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019