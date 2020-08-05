Rebecca W. Miller N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Rebecca W. Miller, 89, of North Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Mr. Moses Miller, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving sister, Anna Lawrence of Brooklyn, NY; children: Mrs. Mozella Grant (Willie), Mrs. Barbara Jean Jiles (Wilbur), Lyle Miller, Larry Miller, Glenn Miller all of Charleston, SC and Germaine Parks of Murfreesboro, TN; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and special cousin, Ruth Bryan. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be accepting visitors. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
