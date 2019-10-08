|
Rebekah Smith Eure Summerville - On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Rebekah Smith Eure entered into eternal rest, at age 95. Rebekah was born on January 9, 1924 in Reidsville, North Carolina to "Major" Thomas and Nettie Smith. Rebekah received her B.S. in Biology from UNC at Greensboro. Rebekah married Linwood Wedbee Eure and moved to Summerville in 1955. Rebekah was head of the Science department, in the Summerville School System, and went on to teach Physical Science at Summerville High School for 10 years. She later became a real estate agent, then broker for Westvaco Development Corporation, and was asked to become their Public Relations Director in 1982. She was a member of ADK, active in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, volunteer at The Timrod Library and honored as a 20-year docent at Middleton Place Gardens. Rebekah was a lifelong and dedicated bridge player, voracious reader and animal lover. Throughout and until the end of her life, she remained curious about all things Science and relevant on any current events. Her children, grandchildren, and dozens and dozens of Summerville lifelong friends where the closest thing to her heart. Rebekah is preceded in death by her husband, Linwood. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Lynn Alper of Flowery Branch, Georgia and Margaret Eure McKenzie of Charleston, S.C and three grandchildren, Margaret Elizabeth (Megan) McKenzie, Robert Alan McKenzie, Jr. and Meridith Reid McKenzie. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 4 o'clock at The Presbyterian Home or Village of Summerville, 201 W 9th North St., Summerville, SC 29403. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 316 W. Carolina Ave, Summerville, SC 29483. A reception will follow afterward at Atrium Hall at St. Paul's. Private family graveside service to follow reception. Flowers can be sent to Dyal Funeral Home. Donations can be made to The Timrod Library, Dorchester County Humane Society or Meals on Wheels. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019