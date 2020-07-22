1/
Reddel Willard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reddel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reddel Willard Edisto Beach - Willard Arthur Reddel, 98, of Edisto Beach, SC, died Friday morning (July 17, 2020) at his daughter's residence in St. Marys, Georgia. Mr. Reddel was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Arthur Albert Reddel and Helen Wilhelmena Hanson Reddel and made Charleston, South Carolina his home in 1965. He was a Captain of many merchant marine vessels and worked for Military Sealift Command under the Department of the Navy. He was an avid photographer and loved traveling in his Airstream trailer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Madge Plieskatt Reddel, and a sister, Shirley Reddel. Mr. Reddel is survived by his children, Paul Willard Reddel (Cathy) of Lavonia, Georgia, and Gale Shirley Reddel Lizana of St. Marys, Georgia; two grandchildren, Charlotte Anne Petre (Luke) of Andalusia, Alabama, and Patrick Andrew Lizana (Anna) of Smyrna, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Abigail Grace Petre and Briella Rose Petre of Andualisa, Alabama; a brother, George C. Reddel (Grace) of Oak Park, Illinois; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, July 25, 2020, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island or Hospice of the Golden Isles. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd., Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved