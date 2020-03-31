Home

Reena Firetag


1958 - 2020
Reena Firetag Obituary
Reena Firetag Charleston - Reena Elizabeth Firetag, 61, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 31, 2020. At the request of the family, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 in Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Reena was born September 5, 1958 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of Israel Firetag and Phyllis Lebenbaum Firetag. She was a retired Legal Secretary for the South Carolina Department of Probation and Parole. She is survived by her brothers; Gerald Henry Firetag (Susan) and Max Firetag of Charleston, SC, and brother, Ronald Firetag of Columbia, SC. Reena was predeceased by her brother, Philip Firetag and a sister-in-law, Maxine Reibman Firetag. Memorials may be made to Addlestone Hebrew Academy, 1675 Raoul Wallenberg, Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 1, 2020
