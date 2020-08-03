Regina Sherer Goose Creek - Regina Ann Moore Sherer of Goose Creek, formerly of Maplewood, New Jersey, entered into eternal rest July 29. 2020. She passed quietly in her sleep. Regina was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 21, 1933. She married Robert F. Sherer in 1961 whom she was married to until his death in 2005 and had four children. Robert F. Sherer Jr of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Regina A. Powell of Frisco, Texas, Judith M. Waker of Las Vegas, Nevada and Daniel T Sherer of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. She also has 5 grandchildren. Regina was extremely active in her church. She made Rosary Beads and Baptismal Gowns, was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Hospitality Committee at Immaculate Conception Church in Goose Creek. She also knitted, crocheted and made numerous crafts for the church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 5th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the McAlister-Smith Goose Creek Chapel. A service will be held Thursday, August 6th, at 11am at the McAlister-Smith Goose Creek Chapel with burial following at Plantation Memorial Gardens in Moncks Corner, SC. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Visit our Tribute Page at www.mcalister-smith.com
. To follow SC DHEC Guidelines please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston