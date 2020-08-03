1/
Regina Sherer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina Sherer Goose Creek - Regina Ann Moore Sherer of Goose Creek, formerly of Maplewood, New Jersey, entered into eternal rest July 29. 2020. She passed quietly in her sleep. Regina was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 21, 1933. She married Robert F. Sherer in 1961 whom she was married to until his death in 2005 and had four children. Robert F. Sherer Jr of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Regina A. Powell of Frisco, Texas, Judith M. Waker of Las Vegas, Nevada and Daniel T Sherer of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. She also has 5 grandchildren. Regina was extremely active in her church. She made Rosary Beads and Baptismal Gowns, was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Hospitality Committee at Immaculate Conception Church in Goose Creek. She also knitted, crocheted and made numerous crafts for the church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 5th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the McAlister-Smith Goose Creek Chapel. A service will be held Thursday, August 6th, at 11am at the McAlister-Smith Goose Creek Chapel with burial following at Plantation Memorial Gardens in Moncks Corner, SC. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Visit our Tribute Page at www.mcalister-smith.com. To follow SC DHEC Guidelines please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
11:00 AM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved