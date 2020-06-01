Reginald B. Salisbury Lebanon, SC - Reginald B. Salisbury, 95, of Lebanon, widower of Ann Varner Salisbury, passed away on Sunday evening, May 31, 2020. Mr. Reggie was born May 11, 1925, in Ridgeville, a son of Eddie H. Salisbury and Decimar Grooms Salisbury. A devoted husband and father, Mr. Reggie and Mrs. Ann were married 72 years before her death last year. Reggie served his country in the US Army during WWII; he was a D-Day survivor and a former Prisoner of War. He served as a past State Commander of the Lowcountry POW Association. Reggie retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard, was a founding member of the Lebanon Fire Department, as well as a founding member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and the Lebanon Community. Surviving are a son- William "Bill" Salisbury and his wife, Margaret, of Moncks Corner; a daughter- Elizabeth "Beth" Salisbury Pantano and her husband, Richard, of Vero Beach, Florida; four grandchildren- Will Salisbury and his wife, Tara; Tammy S. Ware and her husband, Bryan; Christopher Pantano and Cameron Pantano; two great-grandchildren- Katelyn Ware and Caleb Ware. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held in Lebanon on Wednesday June 3, 2020, at 11 o'clock, Glenview Memorial Cemetery, Needle Lane, Ridgeville, SC 29472. The family will receive friends in the backyard of the Salisbury family home in Lebanon following the service. There will also be a visitation held at Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner, on Tuesday evening June 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 o'clock. The family asks that everyone in attendance of these services be respectful of the current COVID-19 rules of social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, 1404 Old Hwy. 52 S, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.