Reginald Middleton
Reginald Middleton N. CHARLESTON - Reginald Middleton, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on October 22, 2020 at the age of 50. Reggie was the son of the late James and Lucille Middleton. He attended Gordon H. Garrett High (Class of 1990) and Trident Technical College. He was an unforgettable, loving person who had the biggest smile and a humble spirit. He is survived by his children, Jasmine Middleton, Janelle Middleton, Reginald Middleton, Jr, and Rejon Middleton, Tequan Gibbs and Jovona Gibbs, grandchildren, Jaylen Middleton and Delilah Caballero. Mourning his loss are his former spouse, Joanne Gibbs, in-laws, as well as a host of friends and family, including his best friends, Charlton Ancrum and April Lott. Cremation services were provided by Willie Watkins Funeral Home of Douglasville, Georgia. A memorial gathering will take place at his mother's gravesite at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11:00am, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
