1/
Reginald S. Cross Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reginald S. Cross, Sr. Moncks Corner - Reginald S. Cross, Sr., 90, of Moncks Corner, SC, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday afternoon, November 24, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be held at Parks Funeral Home from 12:30 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or Heartland Hospice, 1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd #203, Charleston, SC 29407. Reginald was born on June 24, 1930 in Cross, SC, a son of Robert Newton Cross, Sr. and Florrie Bernice Sandefur Cross. He served in the US Army Signal Corps during the Korean Conflict. Reginald was a school teacher. He loved gardening, spending time with great-grands and family, and enjoyed watching Nascar. He was a past Master of St. Stephen lodge. He is survived by his four sons, Reginald Cross, Jr. of VA, Michael A. Cross, Samuel M. Cross, Stephen M. Cross, all of Berkeley County; one daughter, Elizabeth C. Sweatman of Berkeley County; one sister, Elizabeth C. Willis of CO; two stepchildren, Sydney Lewis, III and Linda Miles; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. Reginald is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Florrie Cross; his wife, Ann H. Cross; three brothers, Robert N. Cross, Jr., James F. Cross and Layton Cross. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved