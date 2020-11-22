Reginald S. Cross, Sr. Moncks Corner - Reginald S. Cross, Sr., 90, of Moncks Corner, SC, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday afternoon, November 24, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be held at Parks Funeral Home from 12:30 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or Heartland Hospice, 1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd #203, Charleston, SC 29407. Reginald was born on June 24, 1930 in Cross, SC, a son of Robert Newton Cross, Sr. and Florrie Bernice Sandefur Cross. He served in the US Army Signal Corps during the Korean Conflict. Reginald was a school teacher. He loved gardening, spending time with great-grands and family, and enjoyed watching Nascar. He was a past Master of St. Stephen lodge. He is survived by his four sons, Reginald Cross, Jr. of VA, Michael A. Cross, Samuel M. Cross, Stephen M. Cross, all of Berkeley County; one daughter, Elizabeth C. Sweatman of Berkeley County; one sister, Elizabeth C. Willis of CO; two stepchildren, Sydney Lewis, III and Linda Miles; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. Reginald is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Florrie Cross; his wife, Ann H. Cross; three brothers, Robert N. Cross, Jr., James F. Cross and Layton Cross. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
