Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
620 Rutledge Avenue
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reginald Wilson Obituary
Reginald Wilson Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mr. Reginald Roy Wilson are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. There will be no viewing for Mr. Wilson. Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Tiawanna Wright-Wilson; daughter, Reniyah Wright; shared four special children and grandchildren, Tamaiya Planter (Malachi Planter), Trevon Belton, Jenera Rivers (Jordan Rivers) and Malik Wright (Justin and Jaiden Wright); sisters Theadora Richardson, Shaunta Wilson, Robyn Wilson (Genesis Johnson), Sharee Wilson, and Sharee Alderman (Robert Alderman); twin brother, Recardo Wilson; special uncles, Freddie Glover (Mary Glover) and Charles Smalls; mother-in-law, Linda Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now