|
|
Reginald Wilson Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mr. Reginald Roy Wilson are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. There will be no viewing for Mr. Wilson. Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Tiawanna Wright-Wilson; daughter, Reniyah Wright; shared four special children and grandchildren, Tamaiya Planter (Malachi Planter), Trevon Belton, Jenera Rivers (Jordan Rivers) and Malik Wright (Justin and Jaiden Wright); sisters Theadora Richardson, Shaunta Wilson, Robyn Wilson (Genesis Johnson), Sharee Wilson, and Sharee Alderman (Robert Alderman); twin brother, Recardo Wilson; special uncles, Freddie Glover (Mary Glover) and Charles Smalls; mother-in-law, Linda Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020