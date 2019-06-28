Rella Schwartz Eysen Mt. Pleasant - Rella Schwartz Eysen, 87, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Alan Fred Eysen, died Thursday, June 27, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue at 1:30 pm. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Rella was born April 19, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Harry Schwartz and the late Bertha Hochstadt Schwartz. She graduated from Syracuse University and earned her Matster's degree from Long Island University. She retired from the Middle Country School District on Long Island as a teacher/librarian. She later worked as a public librarian. Rella was a past President of an ORT Chapter, active member of KKBE and volunteer at the Temple Gift Shop. She was also a member of the KKBE sisterhood, volunteered at St. James Santee Elementary School, was an avid reader and world traveler. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alan F. Eysen of Mt. Pleasant SC; son, Seth Eysen (Lisa) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Jodi Glasser (Paul) of Greenville, SC; three grandsons, Russell Glasser, Jordan Eysen and John Eysen; two granddaughters, Julie Glasser and Megan Eysen; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Glasser and Cameron Long; sister, Mancia Propp of Stone Mountain, GA. Donations may be made to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019