Rena Birch Smiley Wadmalaw Island, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Rena Birch Smiley are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 11:30 AM, Thursday, July 09, 2020, at 4582 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: St James AME Church Cemetery. A Viewing for Ms. Smiley will be held, Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at the Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415, www.walkersmortuary.com
