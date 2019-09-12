Joined together in marriage on September 13, 1935 In Loving Memory of Our Father and Mother, Father-in-Love, Mother-In-Love, Grandfather and Grandmother, Great- Grandfather and Great- Grand-mother, Great-Great Grandfather and Great-Great Grandmother. BENJAMIN W. RANDALL, SR. "BEN" & RENA B. RANDALL Who were called to eternal sleep On April 28, 1990 and July 6, 2001, respectively Our soul waiteth for the LORD: He is our help and our shield. For our heart shall rejoice in him, because we have trusted in his holy name. Let thy mercy, O LORD, be upon us, according as we hope in thee. Psalms 33: 20 - 22 Both of you are sadly missed by All of your family members
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019