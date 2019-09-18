|
Renee Brown James Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Renee Brown are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Stem Point Cemetery, James Island, SC. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Brown is survived by her daughter, Sharie M. Mosley; her mother, Minne R. Brown; father, Paul Brown, Jr.; brothers, Paul F. Brown and Tyrone G. Brown (Richardine Singleton-Brown); aunt, Mary McNish; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019