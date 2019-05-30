|
Renee Wright Hollywood, SC - Mrs. Renee B. Wright, 50, of Hollywood, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Mrs. Wright leaves to cherish memories with her beloved husband Floyd W. Wright, of 31 years; her children, Raven T. Wright-Greene, and Bianca B. Wright; grandchildren, Zane F. Wright, Zion W. Wright, and Zora R. Greene. Funeral notice later. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019