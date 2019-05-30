Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Renee Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Renee Wright Obituary
Renee Wright Hollywood, SC - Mrs. Renee B. Wright, 50, of Hollywood, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Mrs. Wright leaves to cherish memories with her beloved husband Floyd W. Wright, of 31 years; her children, Raven T. Wright-Greene, and Bianca B. Wright; grandchildren, Zane F. Wright, Zion W. Wright, and Zora R. Greene. Funeral notice later. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now