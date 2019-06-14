Reuben Clark Higginbotham, Jr. Charleston - Reuben Clark Higginbotham, Jr, 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Guendelyne D'Armand Higginbotham entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 13, 2019. A celebration of his life Service will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Reuben was born January 5, 1929 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, son of the late Reuben Clark Higginbotham and Margaret Rutland Higginbotham. He served during WWII as a Sergeant stationed in Germany. Reuben was a loving father. He loved fishing, shell collecting and dancing. Reuben will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Guendelyne Higginbotham and his five children, Clark (Rebecca), Colette, Deirdre (Henry), Daryl (Ange). Reuben will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Erin, Clark, Jessica, Steven, Adrienne, Brendan, Trey, Evan, Rachel and his great-grandchildren, Ryder, Evie and Alex and his son-in-law, Dr. Jeffrey Jaindl. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Delyne Zubose Jaindl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. support.woundedwarriorproject.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary