Reuben Clark Higginbotham, Jr. Charleston - Reuben Clark Higginbotham, Jr., 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Guendelyne D'Armand Higginbotham entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 13, 2019. A celebration of Reuben Clark Higginbotham, Jr, life will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. support.woundedwarriorproject.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019