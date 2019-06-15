Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Reuben Clark Higginbotham Jr.

Reuben Clark Higginbotham Jr. Obituary
Reuben Clark Higginbotham, Jr. Charleston - Reuben Clark Higginbotham, Jr., 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Guendelyne D'Armand Higginbotham entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 13, 2019. A celebration of Reuben Clark Higginbotham, Jr, life will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. support.woundedwarriorproject.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019
