Reuben Clayton Ott Mt. Pleasant - Reuben Clayton Ott, 96, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Jean Belknap Ott, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held in Rodenbeg Chapel at Franke at Seaside at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Reuben was born December 17, 1923, in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Reuben E. Ott and the late Della Clayton Ott. He was a retired Chemical Engineer with DuPont. He is survived by his son, James Harrison Ott of Akron, OH. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Homes of South Carolina Foundation, 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 or SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020