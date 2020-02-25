|
In Loving Memory Of Our Daddy DEACON REUBEN MORRIS GADSDEN, JR. February 26, 2009 Eleven years ago a mighty limb fell from the family tree. Its ten branches grasped in despair but the mighty limb exclaimed "Grieve not for me". Remember he said the best times, the laughter and the song, The good life I lived with you while I was strong. Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you, keep smiling, keep loving and surely the sun will shine through My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest, Remembering all that God bestowed on me, He only takes the best Continue family traditions no matter how small, work together in unity, always include all Go on with your life, live in harmony, create lasting and wonderful memory I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin, remain bonded to each other, until the family tree is compete again. We remember and cherish all that you gave us. You are forever in our heart, James, Bernard, Lillian, Adrianne, Cynthia, Viola, LouAnn, DeVondro, Bianca, Shawna, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020