Rex Welton Warner, Jr. WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Mr. Rex Welton Warner, Jr., 69, died peacefully in the presence of family on Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Born on April 4, 1951 in Jacksonville, Florida, Rex was the son of the late Capt. Rex W. Warner and Nancy Moseley Warner. As part of a Navy family, he travelled a lot during his childhood. Eventually, the family settled in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where Rex would graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. It was in Chapel Hill that Rex met the love of his life, Anne Coxhead, and the two were married for 25 years before Anne passed away in 1998. Rex served in the Navy in the mid-1970s before he and Anne made their way to the mountains, living for a time in Arden, North Carolina. Rex then moved with his family to Matthews, North Carolina for 10 years and later moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where he resided for almost 20 years. He is survived by his sons, Benjamin W. Warner (wife, Katie) and Alexander W. Warner (wife, Molly); his eight grandchildren, Knox, Milo, Story, Annie Kate, Will, Drew, Luke, and Lolly; his sister Nancy Warner Burgess (husband, Pete) of Valle Crucis, NC; his brothers-in-law Robert R. Rankin of New Market, MD, George Coxhead, Jr. (wife, Margaret) of Rock Hill, SC, and William Coxhead (wife, Lori) of Peachtree Corners, GA; his sister-in-law, Jane Goggans of Atlanta, GA; his mother-in-law, Anne B. Coxhead of Atlanta, GA; his nieces, Kim Young, Katie Payne, Laurel Chason, Elizabeth Hollis, Sarah Goggans, Darby Coxhead, and Beck Coxhead; and his nephews, Zip Rankin, David Coxhead, Chase Goggans, Will Goggans, Cort Coxhead, and Liam Coxhead; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. Rex was preceded in death by his wife, Anne C. Warner, and his sisters, Anne M. Warner and Jamie W. Rankin. The family held a private service to celebrate Rex's life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Christ Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Hospice in Rex's memory. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
