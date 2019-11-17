Reynold Jenkins COLUMBUS, OH - Reynold Jenkins, residence, Columbus, OH, sunrise July 14, 1962 until sunset November 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by Parents Congaree and Lorraine Jenkins and Brother Joseph and those of his children Loniece Daly; and siblings S. Leroy Jenkins, C. Izetta Jenkins-Bonaparte (Lamar), Jackie Jenkins Rivers, E. Jerome Jenkins (Loleta), Minnie S. Jenkins(Tony), Congaree Barry Jenkins, and Eric Jenkins. More information to follow at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 18, 2019