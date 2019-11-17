Reynold Jenkins

Guest Book
  • "It was a pleasure to work with Reynold and be surrounded by..."
    - Sue Kelly
  • "Reynold, You we're my husband and a father to my children...."
    - Catherine Merritt
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - MICHAEL JOHNSON
  • "Jenk I know to be absent from the Body is to be in the..."
    - Nina Wilson
Service Information
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian Fellowship,
3833 Westerville Road
Columbus, OH
Obituary
Reynold Jenkins COLUMBUS, OH - Reynold Jenkins, residence, Columbus, OH, sunrise July 14, 1962 until sunset November 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by Parents Congaree and Lorraine Jenkins and Brother Joseph and those of his children Loniece Daly; and siblings S. Leroy Jenkins, C. Izetta Jenkins-Bonaparte (Lamar), Jackie Jenkins Rivers, E. Jerome Jenkins (Loleta), Minnie S. Jenkins(Tony), Congaree Barry Jenkins, and Eric Jenkins. More information to follow at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 18, 2019
