Rhea Sanders Rabinovich NEW YORK, NY - Rhea Estelle Sanders Rabinovich, 96, originally from Charleston, S.C., died peacefully on June 9, 2020, in New York City. She was born November 6, 1923, to Sue Tarpley and Archibald Campbell Sanders in Ritter, in Colleton County, S.C. The family moved to Ravenel, S.C. in 1927, and Rhea fondly remembers her life there in a one-of-a-kind book entitled, "At Ravenel 1927", in which she writes "Much of my life that year was focused in our kitchen, dancing for a captive audience, listening to the gossip and the stories, laughing and celebrating when there was cause for celebration, and mourning when that time came. Everything changes. My brother was born, my father died and the mill burned down. And we were left to get on with the rest of our lives." And get on with the rest of her life she did. The family moved to Charleston, where Rhea grew up and attended Ashley Hall, and was a Charleston debutante in the 1942-43 season. Upon graduation Rhea moved to NYC where she studied art under the tutelage of Maurice Sterne at the Art Student's League. She returned to Charleston for a brief period, working as a crane operator at the Charleston Navy Yard for six months. After the war she travelled to Germany, where she worked as a draftsman for the Stars and Stripes. It is in Europe, where she met Joseph Rabinovich, whom she married April 23, 1951, in Bern, Switzerland. Rhea and Joe returned to NYC from Europe in 1955 and moved to an Upper West Side apartment where they would live for the rest of their lives. Rhea raised her three sons and began her art career in earnest in a NYC art world dominated by male artists. She studied with Philip Pearlstein, whose portrait of her hung in her living room for decades. Originally a still-life artist working in egg tempera, she eventually began to paint the Manhattan skies and skyline in acrylic, on gesso-coated wood panels. Rhea's accomplishments include a 1980 exhibition of the Organization of Independent Artists she curated at The Smithsonian entitled "Who Am I?: A Self Portrait Show and My Documented Involvement with It or You Gotta Be Crazy"; the 1980 publication of the illustrated fictional book "Fire Gardens of Maylandia", the idea for which came to her in a dream as she fell asleep on the train from NYC to Charleston, and for which she received a five-star review (out of five) from the reviewer Craig Conley; a National Endowment for the Arts grant in 1985; and exhibitions of her work including solo and group shows at the Gibbes Art Gallery in Charleston, First Street Gallery and Prince Street Gallery, group shows at Soho 20 Gallery, Blue Mountain Gallery, Bowery Gallery, the Pen and Brush Gallery, the Viridian Gallery, the Equity Gallery and the Museum of Modern Art in NYC where she was both curator and painter for "Costumes, Masks and Disguises" in 1986; the High Museum in Atlanta, GA; and the Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston, S.C. where two pieces of her work remain. Rhea Sanders was a member of the Women's Caucus for Art, a resident fellow at the Gibbes Art Gallery in Charleston in 1982, a National Education Association Fellow in 1985, a Karolyi Foundation Resident Fellow in Vence, France in1989, a Mishkenot Sha'ananim, Jerusalem Resident Fellow in 1993, a Grantee Artists Space in 1980 and 1983, and a member of the Organization of Independent Artists (exhibition committee 1981, 1982, grantee 1980). She was active in the NY artist community even as she approached 90 with her last group show at First Street Gallery in 2011. In addition to her works at the Gibbes, Rhea's art is part of many significant collections, including: The New York Public Library, Rare Books Collection; Franklin Furnace, NYC; The British Museum, London England; The Bodleian Library, Oxford, England; Dr. David Edwards, NYC and Sydney Australia; Caroline Hunt, Dallas; Sylvia Sleigh, NYC; Monistraki Iera Moni Evagelistrias, Levadia, Greece; Judith Karolyi, Vence, France; Stephen Sondheim, NYC; the University of the South; and The National Museum of Women in the Arts Library, Washington, D.C. In addition, Rhea's work can be researched in the files of the Guggenheim Museum, The Museum of Modern Art, The Rare Book Collection of the New York Public Library, and Who's Who in American Art 1982. Rhea loved travel, and her art reflected the influence of distant cultures. Throughout her life she visited much of Europe and the Middle East, including Syria, Jordan and Israel. She absolutely adored Istanbul and had the time of her life on a camel ride in Morocco. Rhea is survived by her three sons, Nathaniel, Joshua Michael and Alexander; two grandsons, Leo and Tysei, and her Double Yellow Head Amazon parrot, Gladys, who has been part of the family since 1980. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph, who passed away February 3, 2013, and her brother Archibald Campbell, who passed away September 1,1986. There will be a Zoom memorial service on either Saturday or Sunday November 21/22 please reach out to her son Josh at joshuasandersmusic@gmail.com if you wish to receive an invite. The following kind words come from several of her many friends in the NY artist community: Marcia Clark: "I think of her carrying a bit of Charleston with her wherever she went, at the same time always uniquely herself." Philip Pearlstein: "I often invited artist friends to paint or draw along side me. Rhea became an enthusiastic participant, along with occasional others, for a couple of years. By then Rhea had launched her own career and her work was attracting attention." Suzi Evalenko: "Rhea was indefatigable, unfailingly enthusiastic, upbeat. I was, again and again, amazed at her drive and determination to get to exhibitions even when she was walking with a cane. Interested in all kinds of art, she was quick to lend support to other artists and to me; she was a valued colleague and friend." Penny Kronengold: "I loved her Southern drawl and her sweet demeanor. You meet some people in this life and you can instantly tell they are people you will enjoy seeing again. They just bring a special spark to any room they are in. Your mom was one of those people who was just always a pleasure to be around." Stephanie Rauschenbusch: "I always felt your mother was a remarkably fine artist, whose work was inwardly consistent and beautiful. Her way of setting up her still life objects by placing them below her as she sat in a high chair was quite original and meant that she always had a raked view like that of a theatergoer in the highest seats". Wendy Gittler: "I always think of Rhea with the aura of a Southern elan and graciousness. We had a special understanding of post-war Berlin since she was working for the Stars and Stripes and I was a child residing there because of my foreign correspondent father. Thus we both shared an adventurous sense of travel and the entry into foreign cultures. Rhea's trip to Syria when she was older was both daring and curious about the world outside this country. But not only did she travel to foreign cultures but also explored inside the mind of the animal kingdom with her parrot Gladys where she had special communicative powers". Bibi Lencek: "I knew Rhea Sanders as a dear, gracious, engaging friend, with a warm personality that to me always spoke of her Southern roots. We knew each other as working artists and busy mothers, pursuing serious careers as professional women painters, and we used to joke about the "Sunday artist," the hobbyists. We would run into each other in what we called "the SoHo Shuffle" as we made the rounds of galleries. Our circle of women artists was deeply committed to our work, and we gave each other the courage to keep at our professions and make a mark in an art scene that, at the time, was still predominantly the world of men. I was particularly drawn by her luminous New York City landscapes that captured the very particular, evocative light of the city to which she always returned with love".
