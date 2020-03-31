Home

Rheatte Thrower MT. PLEASANT - Rheatte W. Thrower, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, transitioned from her earthly home to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She will be truly missed by her daughters; Sharon D. Jakes and Monique R. Thrower; two grandchildren; one brother, Mr. Ned Washington, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family has entrusted services to: Grace Funeral Services, 1947 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461(843)761-8850. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 1, 2020
