|
|
Rheatte W. Thrower MT. PLEASANT - Rheatte W. Thrower, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, Celebration of Life Services will be privately held at Grace Funeral Services in Moncks Corner, SC on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10AM. No public viewing. A private burial will be held. Mrs. Thrower leaves to mourn her memories: one devoted daughter, Sharon D. Jakes; one adopted daughter, Monique Renee Thrower; a devoted granddaughter, Kortnee Rheatte Jakes; a devoted brother, Ned Washington, Jr. (Beverly); a devoted niece, Tonya Renee Pharr-Walker (Pastor Ronnie); and a host of family and friends. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to: Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 1947 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 761-8850. www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com "May The Work WE Do Speak For Us" Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020