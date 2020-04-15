Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rheatte Thrower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rheatte W. Thrower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rheatte W. Thrower Obituary
Rheatte W. Thrower MT. PLEASANT - Rheatte W. Thrower, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, Celebration of Life Services will be privately held at Grace Funeral Services in Moncks Corner, SC on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10AM. No public viewing. A private burial will be held. Mrs. Thrower leaves to mourn her memories: one devoted daughter, Sharon D. Jakes; one adopted daughter, Monique Renee Thrower; a devoted granddaughter, Kortnee Rheatte Jakes; a devoted brother, Ned Washington, Jr. (Beverly); a devoted niece, Tonya Renee Pharr-Walker (Pastor Ronnie); and a host of family and friends. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to: Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 1947 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 761-8850. www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com "May The Work WE Do Speak For Us" Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rheatte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -