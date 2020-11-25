Rhett Moultrie Driggers, Sr. Hanahan - Rhett Moultrie Driggers, Sr., 92, of Hanahan, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Rhett was born September 21, 1928 in Hollywood, South Carolina, the second of six children of the late Milton Eric Driggers and the late Mathilda Kampmeyer Driggers. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Army, stationed in Germany at the conclusion of World War II. After returning to the states, he worked on the Charleston waterfront as a tugboat captain for White Stack Towing, retiring after 35 years. He was married to the former Maybelle Margaret Denny of McClellanville, South Carolina for over 49 years until she passed away on February 24, 2000. He remarried later that year to Lucy J. Hill of Hanahan, South Carolina. He and Lucy shared 20 years together until she passed away on October 27, 2019. He is survived by a son, Johnny F. Driggers and a daughter, Beverly C. Driggers. At the time of his passing he had four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Ida Mae Harbeson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society
, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406 in memory of his first wife, Margaret Driggers. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston