Rhett Moultrie Driggers, Sr. Hanahan - Rhett Moultrie Driggers, Sr., 92, of Hanahan, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society
, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406 in memory of his first wife, Margaret Driggers. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston