Rheumell Fisk Infinger Harleyville, SC - Rheumell Fisk Infinger, of Harleyville, widow of Lloyd Infinger, Sr., entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Reeves officiating. Visitation will be Friday at her home, 109 Nathaniel Lane, Harleyville. Rheumell was born on June 26, 1936 in Ruffin, a daughter of the late Harry G. and Ethel Herndon Fisk. She attended Colleton County schools and was an inspector with Carolina Girls Wear. She was an active member of Indian Field United Methodist Church, enjoyed Christmas decorations, gardening, and grinding sugar cane and making syrup. She was predeceased by brothers, Chester Fisk and Shuler Fisk. Surviving is a son, Lloyd (Patti) Infinger, Jr.; daughters, Amanda I. Zeigler, all of Harleyville and Deborah I. (Gerald) Lee, Orangeburg; grandchildren, Gerald Lee, Matthew (Priscilla) Lee, Laurie Lee, Lloyd "Trey" (Jessica) Infinger, III, Brian (Amanda) Infinger, Tracy Zeigler, Ashley Zeigler and B.J. (Juliann) Zeigler, Denise Lee Curls; great-grandchildren, Jeffery Infinger, Levi Infinger, Jordan Thomas, Hannah Watkins, Harper Infinger, Easton Infinger, Zayn Infinger, Clayton Zeigler, Grahm Zeigler, Ellie Bradleigh Zeigler, Bryson Zeigler, Benjamin Lee, Arebella Lee and Ian Curls; sisters, Pauline Preacher, Ruffin and Evelyn Crosby, Walterboro; a number of nieces and nephews, longtime friends, Barbara Lawley and Ernestine Heyward. Memorials may be made to Indian Field United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 2030 Highway 15 North, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
