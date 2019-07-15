Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Rhoda Skipper-White Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019, Mrs. Rhoda Yvette Skipper-White Residence: 622 Comesee Ln., Charleston, SC 29492. Mrs. Skipper-White is the wife of Mr. Reggie White; daughter of Ms. Lilly Skipper and Mr. Anthony Smoth; mother of Tyshaun Daunte Cush, Kenya Jamel Skipper, Ashlyn Jeneva Yvette Skipper, and Kevin Anthony Moss, Jr.; sister of Mr. Reginald Skipper (Cheryl) and Mr. Rodney Skipper (Michelle); and the niece of Mrs. Josephine Wilson, Ms. Laverne Skipper, Mrs. Delores Ravenell (Fred), Mrs. Latrice Skipper-Brown, Mr. Edward Skipper, and Mr. Fred Skipper (Renee). Mrs. Skipper-White was 42 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019
