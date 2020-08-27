Rhodee Washington N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Rhodee Washington will celebrate her life in a private service on Saturday, August 29, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Washington is survived by her brother, Lerone H. Washington; sisters, Shawn Washington and Lisa Washington; aunts, Florence Bennett, Catherine Rush, Dorothy Rose, Sarah Mack and Joyce Dembele; fiance, Vernon Green; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston