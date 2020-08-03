Rhonald Hodges Baggott, III Moncks Corner - Rhonald Hodges Baggott III, age 70, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Edmond, OK after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Due to health and safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private, by family. His funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner, Friday, August 7, 2020 with interment following at Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston. There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony in Oklahoma, later in August. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Rhonald was known by his closest friends as Tykie. He was born on March 5, 1950 in Greenville, SC to Rhonald Hodges Baggott Jr. and Margaret Ann Presnell. He was well known in their hometown of James Island, SC as the captain of the 1968 state football championship team. Tykie married Mitzy Bayne Baggott on January 29, 1972 and they celebrated 48 years together. He started his career serving 2 years in the Air Force. He then went on to give 36 years of Federal Service working at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and Tinker Air Force Base until he retired in 2007. He was honored with Supervisor of the Year at Tinker AFB. Tykie will always be remembered for his kind and soft-hearted soul, his love for his family, and cheering on the OSU Cowboys. He fought cancer without a complaint. May he now rest in peace. Tykie is survived by his wife, Mitzy; children, Michelle (Ervin) Frank, Rhonald Baggott IV, and Tradd (Sandy) Baggott; granddaughters, Ashley, Savanna, and Tara; grandson, Cooper; sisters, Becky (George) Nolen, Charlene (Richard) Estes, and Dorothy Sims; brother, Pete (Jennifer) Baggott; plus 5 nieces, 6 nephews, and many friends. The family would like to thank all the staff at INTEGRIS Medical Center in Oklahoma City, who took such great care of Tykie during those last few weeks of his life. Tykie's wish would be that contributions might be given in his name, to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. Please go online to donate at: https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org
