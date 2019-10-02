Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Rhonda Elizabeth McDowell


1961 - 2019
Rhonda Elizabeth McDowell Obituary
Rhonda Elizabeth McDowell Summerville - Rhonda Elizabeth McDowell, 58, of Summerville, wife of Michael "Pat" McDowell, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Rhonda was born on January 24, 1961 in Hartsville, SC, daughter of David R. Murray and Mary Elizabeth Laird Murray of Summerville. She loved animals and was a loving wife, mother, Oma, sister and daughter. Survivors in addition to her husband Pat of 32 years are: one daughter; Stephanie Santiago of Summerville; one son: Stephen Spires of Summerville; three grandchildren: Hanna Parker, Lyla Santiago, and Malia Green; and two sisters: Theresa Owens of Summerville and Lynn Messina of Columbia. In addition to her father she is predeceased by three sisters: Linda Gail Johnson, JoAnn Laird, and Glenda Raynor. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
