Rhonda Franklin Long Charleston - Rhonda Franklin Long, 53, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Bradford Lowell Long entered into eternal rest Thursday, September 19, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Lutheran Church of The Redeemer, 714 Riverdale Drive at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Rhonda was born April 28, 1966 in Mobile, Alabama, daughter of the late Ronald Franklin and Barbara Snow Franklin Clements. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in Music Education and attended the University of South Carolina for graduate studies. Rhonda attended the Lutheran Church of The Redeemer. She enjoyed playing the bassoon and bass clarinet in various ensembles around Charleston. Rhonda also enjoyed spending time with her three beloved cats: Kitty, Buster and Tristan. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Brad; and two daughters: Madeline Long and Abigail Long all of Charleston. Memorials may be made to MUSC, Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019