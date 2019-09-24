Rhonda Franklin Long Charleston - The Funeral Service for Rhonda Franklin Long, will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Lutheran Church of The Redeemer, 714 Riverdale Drive at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to MUSC, Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019