Rhonda Franklin Long (1966 - 2019)
  • "Rhonda and I became friends through our oldest children -..."
    - Heather Smith
  • "Maddie and Abbie, I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep..."
    - Roseann Bolds mo
  • "My heart is broken for the Long family. I had kept up with..."
    - Mary O'Leary
  • "I know Rhonda from the Charleston Concert band, where I..."
    - Garrett Mitchener
  • "Rhonda and I became friends in a round about way. I was an..."
    - Joanna Funkhouser
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of The Redeemer
714 Riverdale Drive
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of The Redeemer
714 Riverdale Drive
Charleston, SC
Rhonda Franklin Long Charleston - The Funeral Service for Rhonda Franklin Long, will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Lutheran Church of The Redeemer, 714 Riverdale Drive at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to MUSC, Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
