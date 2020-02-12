|
|
Rhonda Kay McShan Gilliard SUMMERVILLE - Mrs. Rhonda Kay McShan Gilliard, 62, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. She will be laid to rest in Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visitation with the family will be this evening at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Following the visitation, the family will be receiving friends at 5091 Weatherstone Rd., Charleston, SC 29414. Mrs. Gilliard is survived by her loving children: Wendell Gregory Gilliard, Jr., Keith D. Gilliard (Crystal) and April Sinclair Gilliard; grandchildren: Desmond Brown, Jr., Cedrick Jerrard Burton, Jr., Keith Gilliard, Jr., Kaylee Dorothy Sinclair Gilliard and Kayla Mary Sinclair Gilliard; siblings: Reginald Earl McShan (Mildred Marie), Marilyn M. Williams (Carl), Alan K. McShan (Audrey), Timothy McShan, Christopher McShan and David J. Mcshan (Debra); former husband, Wendell Gregory Gilliard, Sr. and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Aldridge and Mattie Pearl McShan and her sister, Angela M. McShan. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020