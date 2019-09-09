Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Sue DeVries Willis. View Sign Service Information Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro , SC 29488 (843)-538-5408 Visitation 12:00 PM Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro , SC 29488 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro , SC 29488 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rhonda Sue DeVries Willis WALTERBORO - Ms. Rhonda Sue DeVries Willis, age 52, passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 9, 2019, at her home in Walterboro. She was born July 22, 1967 to Ron and Paulette Denslow DeVries of Big Rapids, Michigan. Rhonda graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1985. Rhonda is survived by her two loving sons, Edward Lee Willis, III and Logan Gale Willis, both of Walterboro; her parents, Ron and Paulette DeVries of Rodney, Michigan; and her brothers, Rick (Dawn Lawson) DeVries, of Portage, Michigan and Paul DeVries of Big Rapids. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Mackenna DeVries and Mitchell, Mason, and Ryan DeVries; as well as Aunts and Uncles, Linda (Willie) Finney, Denise (Roger) Maeder, Ken (Susan) DeVries, Lynda DeVries, and Lori (Mike) Beard. Her forever family that was always there for her, the Willis family, Eddie and Patsy Willis, Mitch and Penny Thomas, Ashley, Josh, Gabe, and Harper Fry. Rhonda was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ned Willis on May 28, 2019. Rhonda delighted in being around people, helping anyone she could. Rhonda loved their Pak A Sak convenience stores, where she enjoyed interaction with the employees, members of the Walterboro community, and giving out treats to the children that came in. Rhonda met several of her best friends through Pak A Sak. Special thanks to the staff at Colleton Medical Center, Angie and Juanita for the loving care they gave Rhonda, also Heather and Kristen of Amedisys Hospice. Flowers will be accepted, for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to the following: , 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605; or to, Fair Haven Men's Home, Post Office Box 597, Saint Stephens, South Carolina 29479. The Relatives and Friends of Rhonda DeVries Willis are invited to attend her funeral services which will be conducted 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon, afternoon, September 12, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Alfred Willis and The Reverend Leo Roy officiating. Interment will follow in Cottageville Cemetery, Old Jacksonboro Road, Cottageville. A celebration of life service will be held in Big Rapids which will be announced at a later date. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Thursday afternoon prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 12 noon at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at:



Rhonda Sue DeVries Willis WALTERBORO - Ms. Rhonda Sue DeVries Willis, age 52, passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 9, 2019, at her home in Walterboro. She was born July 22, 1967 to Ron and Paulette Denslow DeVries of Big Rapids, Michigan. Rhonda graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1985. Rhonda is survived by her two loving sons, Edward Lee Willis, III and Logan Gale Willis, both of Walterboro; her parents, Ron and Paulette DeVries of Rodney, Michigan; and her brothers, Rick (Dawn Lawson) DeVries, of Portage, Michigan and Paul DeVries of Big Rapids. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Mackenna DeVries and Mitchell, Mason, and Ryan DeVries; as well as Aunts and Uncles, Linda (Willie) Finney, Denise (Roger) Maeder, Ken (Susan) DeVries, Lynda DeVries, and Lori (Mike) Beard. Her forever family that was always there for her, the Willis family, Eddie and Patsy Willis, Mitch and Penny Thomas, Ashley, Josh, Gabe, and Harper Fry. Rhonda was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ned Willis on May 28, 2019. Rhonda delighted in being around people, helping anyone she could. Rhonda loved their Pak A Sak convenience stores, where she enjoyed interaction with the employees, members of the Walterboro community, and giving out treats to the children that came in. Rhonda met several of her best friends through Pak A Sak. Special thanks to the staff at Colleton Medical Center, Angie and Juanita for the loving care they gave Rhonda, also Heather and Kristen of Amedisys Hospice. Flowers will be accepted, for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to the following: , 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605; or to, Fair Haven Men's Home, Post Office Box 597, Saint Stephens, South Carolina 29479. The Relatives and Friends of Rhonda DeVries Willis are invited to attend her funeral services which will be conducted 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon, afternoon, September 12, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Alfred Willis and The Reverend Leo Roy officiating. Interment will follow in Cottageville Cemetery, Old Jacksonboro Road, Cottageville. A celebration of life service will be held in Big Rapids which will be announced at a later date. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Thursday afternoon prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 12 noon at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close