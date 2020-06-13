Rhonda Sue (Moody) Graham SUMMERVILLE - Long after a star has gone, its light continues to shine. Rhonda Sue (Moody) Graham (Nov. 18th, 1965 - April 25, 2020) passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2020 in Summerville, South Carolina. Rhonda was born in Lancaster, Ohio and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1984. She earned her bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a master's degree from The Ohio State University. She taught Spanish at Ohio State-Mansfield for over 25 years. Her personality, infectious laugh, and compassion touched the lives of many of her students. Rhonda was truly one in a million. Her smile lit up any room she entered, and she spread a wealth of happiness everywhere she went. Rhonda enjoyed cooking, baking, biking, walking the beach, and playing cards and trivia. She and her husband, Kevin, fell in love with Charleston and decided to move there. Rhonda embraced a new career working for United Airlines. She was able to interact and speak many languages with people from all over the world, bringing smiles to everyone she met. Rhonda loved her family fiercely. Her son, Sebastian, was her greatest joy, and her face lit up whenever she was around him or spoke of him. Rhonda was so loving, caring, and smart and made a huge impact on everyone she met. She will never be forgotten and the memories each of us has will be cherished. In a final act of compassion, Rhonda was an organ donor. She will continue to spread joy through those people for years to come. Rhonda is survived by her husband, Kevin Graham of Summerville, her beloved son, Sebastian of Puerto Rico, her mother, Sue Moody of Lancaster Ohio, her sister, Margie Innis of Maine, her brother, Howard (Gloria) Moody of Ohio, her mother-and-father-in-law, Ronald & Mary Graham, her sister-in-law, Lisa (Ken) Greene, her brothers-in-law, Steve Graham, Mike (Heide) Graham, her niece, Emily Innis, and her nephews, Ben (Emma) Innis, Nick (Sarah) Innis, Bryan Metzger, Michael & Brandon Greene, and Cory & Toby Graham. Rhonda also leaves behind special cousins, aunts and uncles, and too many friends to count. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Ron Moody, her grandparents, and her niece, Amber Moody. Celebrations of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Rhonda's Memorial Fund at gf.me/u/x2mcuz for medical expenses and Sebastian's education. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.