1/
Rhonda Windon Kennedy
1952 - 2020
Rhonda Windon Kennedy Charleston - Rhonda Windon Kennedy, 68, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Her private memorial service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Rhonda was born January 21, 1952 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late Harry Lee Windon and Burnadeen Phillips Windon. She was a retired registered nurse. Rhonda is survived by her daughter, Emma Kennedy of Columbia, SC; three sons: William Kennedy II of Charleston, SC, Nathan Kennedy (Ashley) of Charleston, SC and James Hyatt (Marsy) of Greenville, SC; and sister, Terri Cryderman (Bruce) of St. Thomas, Ontario. Memorials may be made to the Charleston, SC Hope Lodge, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
