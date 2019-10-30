Richard A. Clucas, Jr. JAMES ISLAND - Richard A. Clucas, Jr., 74, of James Island and previously 22 years on Folly Beach, died October 27, 2019, in Medical University of SC Hospital of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was married to Lisa Rebar Clucas for 24 years. Born in Nyack, NY, he spent his childhood in Piermont, NY, spent many years living in Pennsylvania, and then in Folly Beach, which he loved so much. He is a graduate of New York Military Academy and Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA. Richard was the son of the late Jeanne and Richard Clucas of Piermont, NY. He is the former Sales and Business Development Director at Umicore Zinc Nanomaterials, a global company based in Belgium. His career in "Zinc" provided the perk of many years of travel and adventure for him and his wife, Lisa. Richard loved sports and the outdoors. He had a black belt in Aikido, studied Gracie Jiu Jitsu, and later was a fighter at Rock Steady Boxing for people with Parkinson's. He loved fishing and hiking with Lisa in the mountains of North Carolina. He also loved the camaraderie of his friends at Gold's Gym, where he worked out. Survivors include daughter Jill Hunsicker (Carl), granddaughter Nicole Kihel (Amine, great grandson Carter), sister Nancy Clucas (Gaby), nephew Bob Citrolo (Corinne, Gabriella, Isla), and niece Jennifer Steger (Mike and Olivia). He is predeceased by his brother, Jack Clucas. Memorial service will be in November. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Duke Health Movement Disorders Gift Fund #3913788, Duke Health Development Attn: Whitney Martin, 300 West Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701. Or at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/mem/clucas Gifts in honor of Richard will be directed to the Duke MoveMore Fellowship which trains the next generation of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder specialists. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019