Richard A. Wilson Summerville - SCPO Richard A. Wilson, USN Retired, 72, of Summerville, SC died Monday, April 13, 2020. Richard was born March 25, 1948 in Bicknell, Indiana to Robert and Rosemary Wilson. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1966 and enlisted in the US Navy in April of 1967. He met his soul mate Murlah Ingram and married her on July 5, 1969. In the Navy, he served on many boats, including the USS Proteus, USS Henry L. Stimson, USS Francis Scott Key, and the USS John C. Calhoun with duty stations in Guam, San Diego, CA, Norfolk, VA, Patrick Air Force Base, FL, Kings Bay, GA, and Charleston, SC before retiring in January of 1993. After retirement, he drove long haul for several years, then decided to take local jobs to be home. He was also an owner/operator for some time. He finally decided it was time to quit work and enjoy life for once. He also was a Mason and member of Lodge #420 and the Dorchester Shrine Club, where he was a member of the Vagabonds. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Murlah Anne Wilson; his Daughter, Nikki Thornhill and her husband Chris Thornhill, of Summerville; his Son, Robbie Wilson, of Summerville; four grandchildren, Kristina A. Wilson, Samantha A. Wilson, Meghan N. Thornhill, Justin T. Thornhill; three great-grandchildren, Annaleigh R. Thornhill, AtLee J. Wright, Brayden R Wilson; and his Sister, Deborah Bedell. Also surviving him are numerous cousins, aunts and uncles and a nephew. Burial at sea from an US Navy submarine will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Online condolences can be given at www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 15, 2020