Richard "Rick" Alan Rech Summerville - Richard "Rick" Alan Rech, 67, of Summerville, husband of Tracey Roberts Rech passed away on Sunday, June 17, 2019 at MUSC. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 o'clock. Burial will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 o'clock at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 421 Lester Snapp Rd, Limestone, TN 37681. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center, www.connect2.musc.edu. Rick was born on April 18, 1952 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Sterling Earl and Helen Elizabeth Rech. He graduated class of 1970 from Dixie Heights High School. He then went on to receive his Bachelors of History from Georgetown College. He enjoyed watching Kentucky basketball. Rick enjoyed reading, playing golf and tennis. Survivors in addition to his wife Tracey are: one daughter: Heather Roach (Kevin Gibbs) of Moncks Corner; three sons: Tommy Rech of Lexington, KY, Steven Rech (Sam) of Fort Knox, KY, and Nicholas Rogers (Denver) of Columbia; four grandchildren: Sterling Roach, Rutledge Roach, Kendall Blake Rech, and Baby Rogers; one brother: Tom Rech (Charlotte) of Mt. Pleasant.