Richard Archie Glover, Sr. JOHNS ISLAND - Mr. Richard Archie Glover, Sr., 81, of Johns Island, South Carolina husband of the late Lottie Mae Robinson Bennett Glover passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving children: Cheryl G. Cohen (Vincent, Sr.) of Bronx, NY, Richard A. Glover, Jr. (Virginia) of Johns Island, SC, Elizabeth A. Glover of Charleston, SC and George Glover (Monica) of Raleigh, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Leon Simmons, Sr. and Mrs. Wilhelmena Glover White. Friends may visit at 4798 Reggie Road Johns Island, SC 29455, visiting hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC. 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403 - OFFICE: 843.727.1230. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019